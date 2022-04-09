It can be a challenge for school divisions to provide enough pre-kindergarten slots for those in the community who can not afford private preschool. There is only so much federal and state funding and classroom space.
But for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, needs are being met thanks to a combination of resources such as the Virginia Preschool Initiative, Head Start, Smart Beginnings and Mixed Delivery grants through James Madison University.
HCPS is currently serving 232 preschool students, said Suzanne Webb, director of preschool for the city schools. A majority of those students are served in the eight classrooms at Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center. Additionally, there are three classrooms at Keister Elementary School and five classrooms through community partnerships. Although not housed within HCPS, the five community partner classrooms are still under the Virginia Preschool Initiative and HCPS umbrella, Webb said.
The mission of VPI is to serve at-risk 4- and 5-year-olds and provide them with affordable, high-quality pre-kindergarten education.
“The state gives us various formulas for assessing at-risk students,” Webb said. Income is a factor, as is if a student has special needs or if they speak a language other than English in the home.
Last year, only six students were on the waiting list for preschool through HCPS, Webb said. The 2021-2022 school year is coming to a close, so there are no students currently on the wait list and it’s hard to determine what the need will be next year.
“Pretty much everyone was served this year,” Webb said.
Along with funding through HCPS and VPI, the city’s preschool programs also receive money from Mixed Delivery grants through James Madison University, said Carla Moody, director of Smart Beginnings for greater Harrisonburg.
Although there are avenues for serving Harrisonburg City pre-kindergarten students, the mission is the same, the curricula are the same, and the high-quality teachers are the same, Moody said.
“We’re blending and bridging programs, but the goal is access for every student to affordable child care,” she said.
Access to early childhood education is paramount to a student’s success moving forward in their education, both Moody and Webb said. When students enter kindergarten they are accessed for kindergarten readiness. Those scores are a huge indicator of the trajectory of the child’s education, Moody said.
“It’s about getting them off on the right foot and evening the playing field for those students who might not have the same financial or other resources available to them in the home,” Moody said.
Although strongly meeting the need for 4- and 5-year-old preschool education, HCPS is still working to provide the needed childcare for children birth to 3 years old, Webb said. The school division is working with community partners and individual families to see what can be done to provide more child care for the younger sect.
While HCPS has many resources available to provide at-risk preschool-aged students with the early education they need, it’s important for families to be aware of those resources and to reach out, Moody said.
The first stop is the HCPS Welcome Center, housed at Kesiter Elementary School. Families can stop by and make an appointment to fill out an application for a preschool spot. The director of the welcome center is Ramona Stahl and the number for the welcome center is 540-433-3644.
