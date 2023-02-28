In an effort to improve road safety and bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure, Harrisonburg’s Department of Public Works is considering roadway reconfigurations on four city streets.
City officials announced Monday they are considering reconfiguration projects for this summer on portions of Mount Clinton Pike between Virginia Avenue and Liberty Street, Garbers Church Road between West Market Street and Heritage Center Way, East Market Street between Mason Street and Myrtle Street, and Gay Street.
Officials said that commonly, a road with two lanes in each direction is reconfigured to have one lane in each direction, a center turn lane and bike lanes in each direction, along with necessitated storage lanes or additional turn lanes where needed.
The department will hold an open house March 30 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center in Harrisonburg. Diagrams for each reconfiguration can be found on the city’s website, said Brittany Clem-Hott, outreach and communications specialist for the city’s public works department.
Specific visuals regarding summer projects will be available at the open house event on March 30, Clem-Hott said.
The proposed projects are cost-neutral, and all but the Gay Street proposed reconfiguration would take place during the city’s annual paving schedule, officials said. The city’s goal for each reconfiguration is to decrease crashes and improve the safety and desirability of biking and walking on the corridor, officials said.
“Staff has begun conversations with Harrisonburg City Public Schools to make sure these plans do not negatively impact schools, and how the reconfiguration will improve the safety of our school students when traveling to and from school,” Clem-Hott said in an email. “It also improves connectivity with the addition of bicycle lanes.”
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, at least 27 reconfigurations have been completed statewide.
Officials said benefits of road reconfiguration include the reduction of rear-end and left-turn crashes due to a dedicated left-turn lane, a reduction of right-angle crashes as side street motorists cross three instead of four travel lanes, fewer lanes for pedestrians to cross, and the possible installation of pedestrian refuge islands, bicycle lanes, on-street parking, or transit stops.
Other benefits, officials said, include speeds more consistent with the posted speed limit, better accommodations to needs of all road users and providing a low-cost safety solution when planned alongside a simple pavement overlay.
More information can be reached at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/roadway-reconfigurations.
