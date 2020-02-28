Heritage Oaks Golf Course is slated to reopen Sunday, after being closed for two weeks for renovations and maintenance, according to Brittany Clem, marketing and special projects coordinator for the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department.
At the most recent meeting of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission on Monday, city golfers expressed concern about the closure and recent firing of employees, saying the developments showed a lack of transparency on the future of the course.
“I think we did reach a good amount of them [about] the two-week process preparing for the upcoming season,” Clem said.
Michael Parks, the city’s director of communication, also said that the two-week closure appears to be the first time Heritage Oaks has had an extended closure for maintenance since it opened in 2001, but such course closures are common practice in the golf industry.
Parks said the director of the department, Luanne Santangelo, has “made it clear” that similar closures will take place in the future if deemed positive for the course and its guests as staff are able to “quickly and efficiently knock out our to-do list.”
On Sunday, 12 to 15 people were terminated from part-time positions with a low number of hours per week at Heritage Oaks in favor of the department hiring three to four employees to work longer hours with more duties, according to Parks. The number of new employees may increase, he added.
The jobs were available at the city’s part-time and seasonal job fair Monday, but the number of new hires for the positions was unavailable on Thursday.
One ex-employee of the course, who declined to have his name published, said the firings and lack of transparency have led to “ill-will” from city golfers and previous employees.
Heritage Oaks, which is run by the city, has consistently lost money, including roughly $518,000 in fiscal 2019, according to city documents, not including bond expenses.
In an effort to turn things around, Clem said the department has many events planned for 2020, such as movie nights and live music, beyond golf-centered happenings, in addition to golf merchandise promotions, events and competitions.
“We’re trying to see how we can make [Heritage Oaks] more accessible to the entire community and utilize it in the non-golf hours,” she said.
Clem said the department has made sure the events don’t overlap with other community events. Improvements to other parts of the course are also meant to encourage more community involvement.
“We’d love local businesses and organizations to utilize the clubhouse and other structures on the pavilion or the course for their annual functions,” Clem said.
She said the course is a resource for the city.
“We are 100% dedicated to utilizing this wonderful recreational amenity we have, as continuing one of the most well-maintained golf courses in the Valley and also utilizing it as a resource for other recreational opportunities,” Clem said.
