Annual road paving projects in Harrisonburg will begin Friday, according to a city press release.
Paving and marking will be completed in two phases. Road work for the first phase, which predominately features roads with high-volume traffic from James Madison University, will be complete by Aug. 12, according to city officials.
Roads scheduled for paving in phase one include South Main Street, from Mosby Court to Baxter Drive; South High Street, from Erickson Avenue to the southern city limit; Gay Street, from Virginia Avenue to Chicago Avenue; Neff Avenue, from Reservoir Street to Valley Mall; Peach Grove Avenue, from Port Republic Road to Stone Spring Road; Lois Lane, from Peach Grove Avenue headed west; Devon Lane, from Port Republic Road to Lois Lane; and South Avenue, from High Street to the dead end and from South Main to High Street.
The second phase, which mainly includes neighborhood streets, is scheduled to begin in October. Phase two projects are to be completed by the middle of November.
Roads scheduled for paving in phase two are Rock Street, from Broad Street to Summit Street; Myrtle Street, from East Market Street to Kelley Street; Washington Street, from North Main Street to North Liberty Street; Jefferson Street, from Washington Street to Ashby Street; Leray Circle, from Early Road to the cul-de-sac; Ott Street, from Franklin Street to Paul Street; Rockbridge Circle, from South Avenue to the cul-de-sac; Augusta Circle, from South Avenue to the cul-de-sac; Manor Drive, from Stone Spring Road to the cul-de-sac; Kramer Court, from Gilmer Circle to the cul-de-sac; Waterman Drive, from Taliaferro Drive to the cul-de-sac; Clara Court, from Stonechris Drive to the cul-de-sac; Brookside Place, from Shenstone Drive to the cul-de-sac; Harmony Drive, from Virginia Avenue to the end of the pavement; and Ivy Lane, from College Avenue to the cul-de-sac.
All work is weather permitting.
The roads will remain open while work takes place, but drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and flagger traffic control, city officials said. Motorists should use caution when traveling through work zones.
The city’s public works department selects roads for the annual paving schedule through a scoring system, where the department evaluates asphalt content, surface cracking, pavement settling and rutting, and patching repairs.
City staff also considers when the road was last repaved when determining which streets will be paved each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.