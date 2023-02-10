Single-family homes will be coming to the 200 block of Garbers Church Road, but how many will be left up to city officials.
The proposed development will be located at 251 Garbers Church Road, which is currently zoned for low density residential units and only allows for 15 houses.
Joel Walters, project manager, is requesting to rezone the lot to R-8, small lot residential, to allow for 27 single-family homes with a density of just over 7 units per acre.
Harrisonburg Planning Commission gave the project a split recommendation at its Wednesday meeting.
Walters said the spacing between the houses, along with the yard setbacks, will mimic those of the surrounding neighborhoods.
The goal of the project is to build small — around 700 square feet houses— and therefore more affordable homes, Walters said.
“It really fits into people’s budget,” Walters said.
The rezoning would give buildings five extra feet in height, but Walters said he won’t utilize that.
“We don’t need the 40 feet. We’re really zoned-in on two-story homes,” Walters said.
A handful of community members spoke against the rezoning request during public comment, many of them neighbors to the proposed development.
John Osinkosky, of Garbers Church Road, said that bumping up the density from four houses per acre, which is the current zoning allowance, to seven per acre would bring down the value of neighboring homes, including his.
“Four houses per acre, I think, is desirable — and it matches everything else,” Osinkosky said.
Janice Fitzgerald, a Harrisonburg resident who used to live on Garbers Church Road for 24 years, agreed that the current zoning should stay.
Fitzgerald said that approving the rezoning and allowing 27 homes instead of 15 would set a dangerous precedent. She said 15 homes would make a nice community.
“I’m not opposed to it, I’m not for it. But I’d just like to see it be done in a way that in the long term, you’ll be proud of the decision you made,” Fitzgerald said.
Commissioners Brent Finnegan, Valerie Washington and City Council's representative, Laura Dent, voted for the project's approval, and commissioners Donna Armstrong, Jim Orndoff and Adriel Byrd were opposed. Richard Baugh abstained.
Finnegan said he voted to approve the rezoning because he doesn’t think the neighborhood’s current zoning should be set in stone.
“My neighborhood has been cut up 20 different ways and there's houses in my neighborhood that could not be built today under the current zoning ordinance,” he said.
Dent said that Harrisonburg needs more housing, and the proposed development is consistent with surrounding neighborhoods.
Armstrong said that the development’s proffer of planting 10 trees along the frontage of Garbers Church Road is a minimal replacement for cutting down forest for the development.
She also said the proposed Bluestone Town Center, which planning commission recommended approval for and City Council will be voting on next week, is right down the road, and is going to add congestion to the area.
City Council will consider the request for rezoning at 251 Garbers Church Road on March 14.
