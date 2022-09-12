A city woman will make her case to run a day care in her home at Harrisonburg Planning Commission’s meeting on Wednesday.
Katerin Meija-Centeno requests a special-use permit to operate a “major family day home” at 922 Jefferson St. According to city code, a major family day home can have up to 12 children under the age of 13, not including any children who live in the home.
In a letter to City Council and staff, Meija-Centeno wrote that the day care would have a maximum of 10 children, and there would be no employees. She would run the day care Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meija-Centeno would run the day care in her basement and “provide the children with plenty of playtime indoors and outdoors,” she wrote.
She pitched an idea to let families park and drop off their children on the side of the street or in her driveway.
Meija-Centeno wrote that having two young daughters herself, she understands “the need for a safe and trustworthy place for my children.”
“I’ve been immersed in the idea of having a daycare in my home for a while, but I didn’t have the resources to do it,” she wrote. “Now that I do, I’m passionately confident that I want to provide daycare services, especially to those single mothers that don’t have family or trustworthy people to care for their children.”
She wrote she had experience caring for children previously.
She noted that many day cares in the area are at capacity or close to full, echoing an issue from some in the community.
In July, City Council endorsed an application seeking grant funding to expand the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center.
Accessible and affordable child care was also discussed by City Council at a work session Aug. 23, when council members reviewed data from the city’s public engagement process for its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. There, council members discussed possibly building off of the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center to create a facility, or establish funding for child care providers and adopt a before and after-school day care program.
Rockingham County discontinued its after-school programming this year, citing a lack of staff.
“Many times daycares around the area are full in capacity and/or close unexpectedly leaving families up in the air searching desperately for a trustworthy place,” Meija-Centeno wrote. “I want my daycare to be a safe and trustworthy place for families.”
Staff recommends approval of the day care.
As of Sunday, Meija-Centeno’s request was the lone public hearing on the commission’s agenda.
The Harrisonburg Planning Commission meets Wednesday at 6 p.m., in the council chambers at City Hall, 409 S. Main St.
