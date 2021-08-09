The Harrisonburg Planning Commission will hold public hearings about three proposed developments at its Wednesday meeting.
The first public hearing is on a six-story, 460-bedroom apartment block called The Apartments At Peach Grove on 5.44 acres at 1051 and 1351 Peach Grove Ave. off Port Republic Road.
Previous plans for the development called for 400 bedrooms and 16,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor, according to applicant documents.
The pandemic recession led to many commercial spaces becoming vacant after businesses closed, so the applicants are requesting to turn the space originally slated for commercial use into residential use.
Skylar & Talli LLC, the applicant, is requesting to amend its proffers to reflect the change.
“There have been three contracts to partner on this property but the contracts have all been terminated because of the commercial space on the first floor. And, currently with building material costs going up at least 25% we find this has also become a problem,” applicant documents said.
City Council approved the rezoning and three special-use permits for the development on May 28, 2019. Planning Commission opposed the development on a 4-3 vote. Staff also recommended denial, according to meeting minutes.
The developers say the project is aimed at students and young professionals, but city staff say it is really aimed at students based on the layout of the apartments, according to applicant and staff documents.
Staff recommends denial of the amendments because members believe more student housing is not necessary at the moment.
“Staff recognizes that the applicant can already build units to accommodate students with the existing zoning and [engineered comprehensive site plan], but there is an opportunity here to change direction and provide for other multi-family housing that is greatly needed for our community,” according to a memo from the Department of Community Development to Planning Commission.
Planning Commission will also hold a public hearing on a rezoning and special-use permit request for a maximum 40-unit town home development on 3.14 acres at 601 Pear St. on Wednesday.
The request is from Cobbler’s Valley Development Inc. to turn the property from single-family residential to small lot to allow town homes of no more than eight units in one row, according to city documents.
The entrance in and out of the development would be on Cobbler’s Court and plans have 35 units included, according documents.
Staff recommends approval of the requests.
The third development up for public hearing Wednesday is for another town home development on 2 acres at the end of Suter Street. The request is from PDY LLC.
Plans call for 22 town homes each on their own parcel. They are slated to be priced between $200,000 and $270,000, according to applicant documents written by Philip Yutzy, a Spanish and social studies teacher at Harrisonburg High School who has taught in the city for nearly three decades.
Staff recommends approval of the requests.
Also during the meeting, Planning Commission will hear requests for two subdivisions — one of 5.3 acres at 1270 Smithland Road from George and Betty Heavner and the other of 6 acres at 3900 Early Road from W.S.K.K.&J. LLC.
The Heavners are requesting a subdivision for a parcel with a home to create two parcels — one for the home and the other for undeveloped land.
Similarly, W.S.K.K.&J. LLC plans to sell the smaller subdivided lot.
Staff recommends approval of both subdivision requests.
Also on Wednesday, Planning Commission will receive the 2020 annual Planning Commission report and community development annual report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.