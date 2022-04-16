At its meeting Wednesday, the Harrisonburg Planning Commission narrowly recommended approval for a special-use rental request from Bradley Cohen, who sought to convert his garage behind his residence on Newman Avenue into a short-term rental property.
Chair Brent Finnegan, along with commissioners Adriel Byrd, Laura Dent and James Orndoff, voted in favor of the request. Commissioners Kathy Whitten, Donna Armstrong and Richard Baugh opposed.
In his letter to the Planning Commission, Cohen said he’d turn his detached garage into a “living space with a kitchenette, without a stove, to use as a short-term rental.”
Staff recommended approval of the permit, but with the conditions that there should be no more than one short-term rental or guest space, and with only three guests at one time.
Staff also suggested that prior to its operation, Cohen must submit a form and promise to maintain compliance while guests are present. If the short-term rental becomes a “nuisance,” City Council or Planning Commission have the authority to recall the permit for further review.
Cohen is the president of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, and told the Planning Commission he chose to live downtown because he loves the amenities and opportunities the neighborhood offers. As a real estate agent, Cohen also said there’s a trend of more property owners revamping their properties to create short-term rental units as an additional source of income.
“It’s a massive, massive move across the marketplace as a whole, and I’m just like any other person that I would like to have my mortgage offset,” he said.
Cohen said it is not his intention to rent it out for the weekend.
Armstrong said commissioners received messages from two neighbors raising concerns. She said she read a peer-reviewed journal that showed an increase in crime with the proportion of short-term rental properties.
“This isn’t the direction to go,” she said.
Finnegan asked Armstrong if the correlation existed in situations where the property owner would still live on-site, which would be the case with this request. Armstrong said she was not sure.
There was no public comment regarding Cohen’s proposal.
The request will go before City Council on May 10.
In other business, commissioners recommended approved a request from Devon Lane LLC, which plans to reduce parking at 716 and 722 Foley Avenue. Commissioners recommended approval but with the conditions that parking be permitted for one parking space per unit for up to a total of 11 units.
Additionally, the developer must diligently pursue the project within three years from the approval date of the permit.
All commissioners, except Baugh, who recused himself, voted in favor.
In 2021, both the Planning Commission and City Council allowed Devon Lane LLC to build multiple-family dwellings of up to 12 units per building on the property.
Commissioners voted to recommend approval for an alley closure between East Fairview Avenue and Port Republic Road. The request was made by the city on behalf of James Madison University.
According to city documents, JMU’s plan for the alley is to repair and maintain it for continued access to the single-family detached dwelling at 25 E. Fairview Ave., and the parking lot at 1230 S. Main St., which are both owned by the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.