The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a "suspected homicide" near 50 N. High St. as of Thursday night.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said HPD was dispatched Thursday afternoon for a possible suicide after a male victim was found dead near 50 N. High St. Through an investigation, "police determined the incident was a suspected homicide," Parks said.
Police believe the incident is isolated, Parks continued.
HPD continues to investigate, and Parks didn't provide additional information. Police ask those with information on the incident to contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting "HPD" and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.