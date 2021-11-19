There is a spot at Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center that has been begging for an outdoor classroom and gardening space since the building was constructed. On the second floor there is an oversized balcony, designed specifically for the safety of students in mind.
But due to funding concerns, nothing was ever done with it, until now, said Lisa Heatwole, a prekindergarten teacher at Elon Rhodes in Harrisonburg.
Heatwole and fellow teacher Lauren Arbogast both received National Agriculture in the Classroom grants from the CHS Foundation to help them bring the world around them into the classroom.
Along with a $500 Agriculture in the Classroom grant, Heatwole and Arbogast also received a $4,820 Harrisonburg Education Foundation grant to create the outdoor learning and gardening space of their dreams.
Students will be able to help grow vegetables and flowers and have their own pot to watch crops grow. There will be a rain barrel to water the garden. The outdoor balcony does not have its own water supply, Heatwole said.
“Both of us have the experience growing up on farms,” Heatwole said of her and Arbogast. “But for our city kids they may not have had that experience.”
And the excitement they get from having hands-on agriculture experiences is evident, Heatwole said.
“We try to bring in as much as we can into the classroom, but there are issues with lighting and other things,” she said. But with the outdoor patio, this won’t be an issue.
Students will be able to grow things from seeds, see them sprout and take them home, knowing that they were responsible for making something grow, Heatwole said.
The grant money has come in, and Heatwole and Arbogast will now order the supplies. While some things, like the actual gardening, will have to wait until warmer weather next year, the rain barrel and outdoor classroom space can go in sooner.
“We want it to be an all-season space,” Heatwole said.
Arbogast also received a $500 National Agriculture in the Classroom grant. She will use it to add an aquaponics system to her classroom.
Through the addition of an aquaponics system in the classroom, students will enhance their knowledge of natural processes and innovative agricultural practice.
Arbogast has seen aquaponics systems on larger scales and said it’s a system that works with plants and fish. The waste from the fish is used as fertilizer for the plants.
“It’s a really neat thing for kids to see, experience and ask questions about,” Arbogast said. “It just really opens up the possibilities within the natural system.”
Although she has worked with the National Agriculture in the Classroom organization in the past, this is Arbogast’s first time receiving a grant. She was informed last month that she was one of 15 out of 60 to receive a grant.
Arbogast is hoping to order the tank, lights, fish, plants and other necessities for the aquaponics system before winter break and to have it put together early next year.
