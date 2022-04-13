Another week, another award for the city of Harrisonburg Public Works Department.
At the Smart Cities Connect Conference and Expo in Columbus, Ohio, the Harrisonburg Public Works Department was recognized for a new program that digitizes sanitation routes. City officials said in a press release that the program decreases average route lengths and cuts down on the time and fuel needed to collect waste across the community each week.
City officials said the program is a partnership between public works and Rubicon Technologies LLC. Rubicon seeks to provide waste and recycling solutions to organizations and municipalities.
“Harrisonburg is excited to be the recipient of a Smart 50 Award for our continued work with Rubicon to protect our community’s environment,” Harsit Patel, public works support services manager, said in a release. “The annual taxpayer savings generated from utilizing Rubicon’s products allows us to put these dollars to work in other areas of the city and provide more efficient and effective government for all.”
City officials estimate the program saves more than $90,000 annually, and reduces about 230,000 pounds of CO2 emissions.
“This win is a credit to both teams, and I congratulate all involved,” Nate Morris, chairman and CEO of Rubicon, said in a release. “Harrisonburg is a prime example of how innovation can be found anywhere and everywhere in the United States, and we look forward to many more years of helping the City deliver operational efficiencies, improved services, and real taxpayer savings to its residents.”
Last week, Harrisonburg Public Works received the Gold Medal Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award this year for its Urban Forestry and Urban Wood program.
