Over the course of 2020, schools and youth programs had to get creative with how they taught, took care of and engaged children safely during the pandemic.
Horizons Learning Foundation turned to the great outdoors during the warm weather months. Outdoor classrooms were used to great effect, officials said, and now Harrisonburg City Public Schools is looking to replicate that idea.
"They've had great success having outdoor learning on their properties," Superintendent Michael Richards said at a School Board meeting on Tuesday.
In an initial presentation, Richards announced that each school will be creating a plan to improve their grounds to better support outdoor learning for experiential, hands-on learning opportunities.
This will involve creating temporary structures that will be used in spring and summer 2021, with the goal of adding permanent structures in the next few years, Richards said.
It will not take a lot of additional funding to create the permanent outdoor structures, but that funding will be added to the capital improvement plan and approved by the School Board in the future.
Although the idea arose from the necessity of social distancing and open air for safety reasons, Richards said he does not want the outdoor structures to be created out of that necessity entirely. The vision for the outdoor spaces is to enhance learning and improve the community.
The goal is to reopen safely and equitably using outdoor spaces.
"This is the natural way of bringing nature into the classroom," Richards said.
No designs were presented at the Tuesday meeting, but Richards said he's "giving professionals room to work and they are working on designs now."
Some School Board members suggested that the school division work with local parks and recreation departments, as well as local bicycling support groups, to better enhance the outdoor classrooms.
This could be a way of moving across town and to create a comprehensive program, board member Nick Swayne said.
Along with the plans for outdoor classrooms, Richards also unveiled plans for summer remediation and enrichment programs.
The programs will be free and open to students in grades third through eighth. The programs will use outdoor spaces and gyms to allow for appropriate social distancing.
Student attendance will be encouraged but not required. Families can choose one, two, three or four weeks of attendance.
The camps will be staffed by HCPS teachers and assistants, with funding for these positions coming from current fiscal year summer school funding, if available.
Dates for the camps are still tentative, but Richards said division officials are looking at June 21 through July 16. The camps would be Monday through Friday and six hours a day for students and seven for staff.
The presentations for these information items can be found on the School Board website under BoardDocs. A video from the meeting can also be found there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.