The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent shutdown of businesses has affected sales tax and other revenue sources, and had an impact on school divisions across the state.
On Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg City School Board approved a revised budget that reflected a loss of revenue at the state and local levels and an uptick in revenue at the federal level due to the CARES Act.
The General Assembly amended budget on April 22 reflects a $3 million decrease in state aid from the March 12 General Assembly adopted budget. A large chunk of that is from a loss in sales tax, which is estimated at a 25% reduction, and a loss of $1.7 million for Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Losses also include the loss of a funding supplement for employee pay raises and loss of additional funding for at-risk students, and funding for school counselors and preschool teachers remaining at 2020 levels.
Federal revenue will increase by $1.2 million due to the CARES Act.
And the reduction in local revenue will be $1.1 million.
To balance the budget and account for the loss in revenue, a number of budget amendments were proposed by Superintendent Michael Richards and approved by the School Board.
Among them were reducing salary increases in January 2021 by 1.5% for a total cost savings of $876,804 in salaries and benefits. The 1.5% increase will remain in the operating budget for staff salary increases in January if supported by revenues at that time.
Another large chunk of cost savings will come in the form of a reduction in full-time positions. The School Board approved the removal of 18.5 full-time positions from the budget, 17.5 of which were new and one will be through attrition, for a total of $1.27 million in expenditures.
An additional reduction of $738,759 in non-personnel expenditures was approved, for a total of $2.9 million in expenditure reductions.
The amended adopted budget for fiscal 2021 was for a total of $85.57 million.
