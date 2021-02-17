The Harrisonburg School Board unanimously approved a calendar for the 2021-22 school year during a work session Tuesday.
Although the past two school years have been non-traditional with virtual learning and phased-in reopenings, the calendar, as it pertained to start dates, breaks and end dates, has been fairly straightforward.
This year, the city worked with Rockingham County Public Schools to sync up calendars as best they can to make things easier for regional programs such as Massanutten Technical Center and the Governor's School.
The calendar has a start date for the next school year of Aug. 25 and the last day of school as June 11.
Winter break is slated for Dec. 21 through Jan. 1, with students going back to school on Jan. 4. Spring break is slated for April 5 through 9, with students going back to school on April 12.
There are nine teacher work days planned during the school year. There are no makeup days scheduled for inclement weather. If snow or other conditions cause school to close, the superintendent will adjust the calendar as needed.
The School Board also approved an updated capital improvement projects plan for the next five years. The plan includes a multimillion dollar renovation to Thomas Harrison Middle School, as well as the purchase of land for a seventh elementary school.
At its next meeting on March 2, the School Board will hear the first reading of the superintendent's proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22. This will include anticipated revenue, budgeted expenditures and details on any program expansions, added positions or raises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.