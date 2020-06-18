At a meeting Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board approved a resolution condemning racism and reiterating its mission to be an inclusive and safe learning environment for all students.
The resolution stated that members of the School Board, as well as Harrisonburg City Public Schools staff, are saddened and outraged by recent events that demonstrate the prejudice and injustice that persists in the country, and that they grieve and stand in solidarity with members of the black community.
Acknowledging that words are nothing until action backs them up, the resolution goes on to outline ways in which the School Board will stand with and protect black students, staff and community members.
The resolution says that the School Board and the school division at large cannot be silent; they must listen and learn.
"As a school division, not only will we examine our curriculum to ensure that it portrays an accurate account of black oppression and the oppression of other marginalized groups, but even more so the significant accomplishments and contributions of African Americans that have positively impacted our nation and the world," the resolution states.
The resolution concludes with the promise to lead and do better for black people and other marginalized groups moving forward.
"We will seek the perspective of our black students, and all students of color and our families who have been overlooked by our society, our community, and our school division," the resolution states.
"Our school division can be and will be a sanctuary of safety in our community and a beacon of light for other school divisions and communities, as we build and strengthen trust with those we serve, and model the acceptance of all people."
