The Harrisonburg School Board met Tuesday for its regular meeting and approved a calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
The school year will begin on Aug. 23, a Tuesday, and end with an early dismissal on Friday, June 9. The school year includes 177 total instructional days. This is fewer than normal because more teacher work days and collaboration days have been built into the calendar. The Virginia Department of Education requires either 180 days of school or 990 hours. With 177 days scheduled, the calendar meets the VDOE hourly requirements.
"We have something like six or seven days banked in for elementary and more for middle and high," said Chief Operating Officer Pat Lintner.
The calendar includes work days for teachers but is flexible to fit into the school's schedule.
Start times and end times are different for the 2022-23 school year for all grade levels. High School will run from 8:20 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Middle School will go from 7:40 a.m. to 2:05 p.m. and elementary school will go from 9:10 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.
Spring break is scheduled for March 12 through March 18. Winter break is scheduled for Dec. 17 through Jan. 1.
Also at Tuesday's School Board meeting, Harrisonburg High School Principal Melissa Hensley was meant to be honored for a statewide leadership award she received recently. However, Hensley decided to go with the HHS athletes to Turner Ashby High School for the basketball game in support of the town of Bridgewater. A Bridgewater College police officer and a campus security officer were killed Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.