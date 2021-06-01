New to Harrisonburg City Public Schools is a legislative intern who has been working this year with the Legislative Standing Committee to draft suggested priorities that are supported by the school division and then taken to the General Assembly with the hopes of seeing suggestion become law.
The legislative intern is Summer Conley, a senior at James Madison University. She will be in this position for the remainder of the spring semester and will earn credit toward her degree.
Conley said she originally applied for the position at the urging of School Board member Deb Fitzgerald, who is a good friend. Conley is studying public policy and administration at JMU, but had no direct experience with education policy and saw it as a good opportunity.
“Creating the Legislative Priority Program from scratch was difficult to say the least, but HCPS has an amazing staff that genuinely cares about public education and students,” Conley said. “I feel so fortunate to have been selected to pilot this program, and I am excited to see it develop in the future. The entire district is lucky to have such passionate and capable people behind it.”
The ideas that the Legislative Standing Committee and Conley are asking for action on from the General Assembly are:
• Increase pay — the committee endorses proposed legislation to increase teachers’ pay to at or above the national average.
• Create diverse hiring practices
• Support state funding for construction of schools in lower income areas
• Support legislation that allows Licensed Practical Nurses to be recognized as school nurses
• Support legislation that modifies the Children’s Services Act to eliminate time limits on mental health services for students, such as the proposed 12-month cap
• Provide broadband access to all students
In addition, the School Board approved the Legislative Standing Committee’s legislative positions and priorities, which include no unfunded mandates from the state, supporting diversity in hiring and curriculum, maintaining local control of education issues, minimizing standardized testing, support for gifted education, support for access to federal funding for nutrition, and opposition to any diversion of funding from public education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.