The Harrisonburg City School Board approved the appointment of a number of positions Tuesday night, including some new positions.
One of the those new positions is a dean of students at Harrisonburg High School. Previously, this role would have been characterized more as an assistant principal, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
The biggest differences between the two positions are that the dean of students will not do teacher evaluations and they will work more closely with students on issues like grades, their busy course load and the challenges they face.
This position will be filled by Don Burgess. Burgess holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Management from Radford University. He is currently a teacher for Harrisonburg City Schools.
"I'm very excited to be able to place in him in this position," Richards said.
The next new position is the equity coordinator for Harrisonburg City Public Schools. The equity coordinator will take charge of all inclusion and equity initiatives for the school division, of which there are many, Richards said. That position will be filled by Michelle Edwards.
Edwards holds a bachelor's in Social Work and a master’s in Education from George Mason University. She is currently a behavior specialist for Harrisonburg City Schools.
Although not a new position, there will be a new director of the Great Oak Academy, the school division's middle school alternative that focuses on "big-picture learning," or "project-based learning," Richards said.
Filling that position will be Jennifer Diggs. Diggs holds a Bachelor of Arts in Writing, Rhetoric and Technical Communication from James Madison University, a master’s degree in English Literature from Longwood University and an Educational Leadership Certificate from James Madison University. She is currently a teacher for Harrisonburg City Schools.
The school division will also get a new special education coordinator. The position, which is not new, will be filled by Kenneth Hill.
Hill holds a bachelor's of Science in Secondary Education — Social Science, and a master’s in Cross-Categorical Special Education K-12 from Appalachian State University.
The School Board also approved a number of teacher positions, resignations and retirements as it does at every meeting.
