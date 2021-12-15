With strong support of families and staff, the Harrisonburg School Board unanimously approved the continuation of an exigency plan that includes a shortened school day at a special meeting Tuesday.
At the end of September, the School Board agreed with the recommendation of Superintendent Michael Richards that the day should be shortened in the hopes of curbing teacher burnout. The board voted to shorten the school day by an hour for the remainder of the calendar year.
Although the school day is shortened by an hour, no instructional time is lost, Richards said. Schools and teachers were tasked with cutting non-instructional items from the daily schedule.
Recently, teachers and families were surveyed on the plan and whether they would like to see it continue for the remainder of the school year.
During a School Board meeting last week, the results of the survey were shared, with a majority of responses saying they hoped the shortened school day would continue.
Richards wanted the School Board members to have time to go over all of the results of the surveys before taking a vote, hence the special meeting Tuesday.
In addition to the shortened school day, the exigency plan also calls for limited field trips that require the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, limiting divisionwide meetings, deploying central office staff to assist in classrooms when needed, rolling over any unused personal days to next year, having mental health support groups in the schools and hiring permanent substitute teachers.
