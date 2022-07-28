Harrisonburg City School Board Chair Nick Swayne has taken a job as the president of North Idaho College and will be resigning from the School Board.
Swayne has been a School Board member for 14 years and is serving a term that expires at the end of 2024. However, having to move to Idaho for work, Swayne will announce his resignation.
Swayne said on Wednesday that he flies to Idaho on Friday and hasn’t decided when he will formally announce his resignation. He hopes to do it in person with School Board members or over a Zoom call.
“I’m trying to orchestrate a final goodbye,” Swayne said.
Swayne is executive director of the 4-VA Initiative at James Madison University. He will be leaving that job for his new job at North Idaho College. His wife, Nicky Swayne, chief executive officer of the Shenandoah Valley Technology Council, will be moving with him to Idaho but not until the end of August, Swayne said.
Swayne was contacted by a recruiter in January about the position at North Idaho College. Higher education is a second career for Swayne, having previously served in the Army. Initially, Swayne said no to the application and hiring process for the president position.
However, the recruiter was persistent and Swayne agreed to apply. He said he was surprised to find himself advancing through the hiring process.
“I was kind of surprised at every step,” he said.
Swayne’s last day with JMU will be Aug. 5.
Swayne said he hopes to come back for the opening of Rocktown High School in fall 2024, and he’s disappointed to not be a School Board member after being involved in the process of constructing the city’s second high school from the start.
Once Swayne officially resigns, Vice Chair Deb Fitzgerald will take over as chair and the School Board will go through the process of appointing a member to finish out Swayne’s term. That person will then decide whether to run for election to a full four-year term in November 2024.
During Swayne’s 14 years as a School Board member, the board has had to appoint new members three or four times, he said. Each time there is an application process and then an interview process before someone is appointed.
“I suspect it will be similar to that,” Swayne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.