The Harrisonburg City School Board got a first look at a potential calendar for the 2022-23 school year at its meeting Tuesday.
The calendar presented includes a start date of Aug. 23, which is a Tuesday. This is a week later than the current school calendar. Students started on Aug. 17, 2021. The proposed start date aligns more closely with Rockingham County Public Schools' proposed calendar, which includes a Wednesday, Aug. 24, start date.
Also similar to RCPS, the proposed city schools calendar includes a number of built-in teacher work days throughout the school year. The proposed 2022-23 academic calendar includes six teacher work days or collaborative work days. It also includes a number of division holidays and breaks.
"This is based on our strategic plan. We want to put forward more of a portfolio of professional development for teachers," said Superintendent Michael Richards.
Spring break is proposed for the week of March 13, and winter break is proposed for the week of Dec. 19 through Jan. 2 of the new year.
The last full day of school is proposed for Wednesday, June 7, with two half days planned for Thursday and Friday.
"We are trying to align as much as possible with Rockingham County, and it's nice that they'll sit down and work on the calendar with us," Richards said.
The School Board will review the proposed calendar, ask for any changes to be made and then approve the calendar at a later meeting.
