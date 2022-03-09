An outside firm has been studying the pay scales for Harrisonburg City Public Schools employees since last spring to determine whether they are equitable compared to other school divisions in the state, and whether they are equitable in terms of step increases for years of service.
At a School Board work session on Tuesday, a report by Evergreen Solutions was shared that found HCPS is below market average beginning at step zero, an employee’s first year, of the current salary scales, and loses competitiveness in salaries as teachers increase in years of service.
Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for HCPS, presented the report on behalf of Evergreen Solutions.
“They’re proposing a restructuring of salary scales that includes raises in this case,” Shaver said.
For example, at the introductory level, HCPS is 2.9% under market average for salaries — which is based on a survey of 19 school divisions up and down the Valley, as well as cities of similar size throughout the state, Shaver said. At the midrange level, HCPS was 4.8% below average and 6.2% at the highest level of salary steps.
The assessment found that the division’s compensation structure was not well-organized, and possessed features not in keeping with best practices, such as the amount of increase in salary steps, the report said.
Recommendations by Evergreen Solutions include making the salary increase between steps consistent and the steps throughout the scales competitive with other school divisions.
Based on the recommendations by the outside firm, staff recommendations were presented at Tuesday’s work session, which was presented on behalf of Superintendent Michael Richards and Central Office staff.
Three different salary categories were proposed — administrative, certified and classified. Administrative includes subject area coordinators, principals and other administrators. Certified employees include teachers and social workers and psychologists. Classified employees include teacher assistants, nutrition assistants, bookkeepers and more.
The recommendations for boosting the salary scales and making them equitable include a two- to three-year rollout as money is available.
Recommendations include and allow for:
• Three pay plans with a varying number of pay grades within the categories
• Consistent steps between pay grades with the same salary increase between steps, with a minimum and a maximum
• Promotes equity when staff are hired and promoted
• Provides the ability to use salary scales as a budgeting tool
• Allows for multiple classifications per pay grade
At the administrative level there are eight proposed pay grades, each with 30 steps. The minimum pay for a grade one administrative employee is proposed to be $38.59 an hour and the max for grade eight is $81.81 an hour.
There are three proposed pay grades for certified employees. The minimum pay for a grade one certified employee is proposed to be $33.58 an hour and the max for grade three is $54.34 an hour.
At the classified level there are 17 proposed pay grades. The minimum pay for a grade one classified employee is proposed to be $12 an hour and the max for grade 17 is $45.29 an hour.
Based on these recommendations, administrative staff will receive a 5% increase and be placed on the closest higher step with an average 5.5% increase and a range between a 5% and 6% increase.
Certified employees would receive a step increase of at least 5% with an average 8.4% increase, and a range of 5% and 12% increase. Because of the inequity in the current pay scales, teachers at the beginning of the scales receive more as they progress than teachers at the mid- and high-range. Therefore, certified employees in the mid and high range currently will receive a greater raise as their steps are corrected.
Similarly, classified employees would be placed on a new scale proportional to their years of experience to make the steps more equitable than they are currently. Classified employees would maintain a step increase of at least 5%, with an average 12.4% increase and a range between a 5% and 20% increase.
The recommendations also include phasing in the range spread and salary increases as the budget allows over the next two to three years to get all pay grades within market averages.
Shaver said staff is recommending $4.6 million be spent to the first year salary scale maintenance.
School Board Vice Chair Deb Fitzgerald said she’s worried that with the increase in inflation and the teacher shortage, the division is going to be evaluating salary scales this comprehensively again in a few years.
Shaver said HCPS can do a small salary survey every couple of years rather than one like this every five to seven years.
“We don’t have to wait for a full scale comprehensive salary survey from Evergreen,” Shaver said.
Shaver said the next step would be to bring back the current recommendations, which are in hourly format, in salary format for the board’s consideration for approval in April.
The full proposed scales, the report from Evergreen Solutions, as well as the staff recommendations can be found on the HCPS BoardDocs website under the 2022-2023 School Budget tab.
