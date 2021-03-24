The Harrisonburg School Board decided against a proposal by Superintendent Michael Richards to have students return to school five days a week.
Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education has made it possible for schools to safely open up to more students for in-person learning. Safe distances have decreased from 6 feet to 3 feet, and bus regulations allow for two students per seat instead of one.
As a result, school divisions have felt more comfortable bringing students back to the classroom and for more days of the week. On Monday, Harrisonburg City Public Schools went from 30% in-building student populations to 50%, representing the biggest increase yet for in-person learning.
At a work session the next day, Richards recommended that the School Board return students to the classroom five days a week, instead of the four they are attending now, beginning April 26. Wednesdays have been virtual, asynchronous learning days the entire school year.
Although the School Board usually approves the recommendations of the superintendent, this is one instance where they deviated.
During Tuesday's meeting, the board heard a lot from parents, community members and staff members through public comment, board member Deb Fitzgerald said.
Although the comments were not all of the same opinion, they did bring up issues such as child care and what would be lost if virtual Wednesdays were taken away, versus what would be gained, Fitzgerald said.
From the beginning of the pandemic, the School Board has made decisions by weighing the harm and the cost versus benefit. After a lengthy discussion, the board felt that more would be lost than gained by sending students to school five days a week for the remainder of the school year, which accounts for just six Wednesdays, Fitzgerald said.
Wednesdays are used in a variety of ways that are beneficial to learning and logistics, such as planning for teachers, small group work for students and a chance to do things in the schools that wouldn't be possible with the presence of students.
"We did our best to listen," Fitzgerald said of both sides of the argument for returning to school five days a week. "It's six days we're talking about, and we felt that the benefit of keeping Wednesdays outweighed it. But not by much."
