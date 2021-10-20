The Harrisonburg School Board has spent months preparing to update its inclusivity statement and discussed it at Tuesday’s work session before it is posted to the school division’s website.
The inclusivity statement was originally approved by the School Board as a statement of the board, according to Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools. In that context, the statement was largely written by board members, Richards said. Since then, the Strategic Planning Action Team on Equity added the statement, to be revised to meet the needs of the day, to the plan, and so now the statement is written primarily by staff as a divisionwide commitment, Richards said.
The statement begins by acknowledging institutional racism and discrimination.
“Harrisonburg City Public Schools openly acknowledges the historical context in which institutional racism has affected policies, practices, and systems which perpetuate injustice and denial of access to opportunities for Black and African American people, which have led to inequities and discriminatory practices,” the opening of the statement begins.
School Board member Deb Fitzgerald spoke about the anti-racism statement that the board passed last year and asked why the preamble to the inclusivity statement needs to include an anti-racism statement at the beginning.
A member of the Strategic Plan Team said it was added because of the continued racism that Black people face and in greater degree than other marginalized people mentioned in the inclusivity statement.
It was suggested by School Board members Andy Kohen and Kaylene Seigle that the preamble statement be moved to the end of the document.
It was decided that the inclusivity statement move forward and be finalized and that the preamble be considered for a different document.
The statement goes on to say that HCPS is firmly committed to building a community that is radically inclusive of people of all backgrounds while simultaneously recognizing the inherent social, personal, political, and institutional racism pervasive in American education systems. The statement said HCPS is committed, as individuals and as a school organization, to actively engage in research and teaching practices that are anti-racist, anti-sexist and anti-discriminatory of Black, Indigenious, People of Color and LGBTQIA+ people.
“In doing so, we strive to provide a safe, respectful environment that promotes the success of all individuals, and that fosters a space for dialogue,” the statement reads.
The inclusivity statement then goes on to list the groups of people that are protected from harassment, bullying or discrimination under the new policy, and it includes every thing from race, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation or identity, physical appearance or size, disability, citizenship status, country of origin, language, military status, health status and more.
The statement will be available on the school division’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.