At a Harrisonburg School Board meeting Tuesday, members heard the first reading of an inclusivity statement that has been drafted by the Superintendent's Equity Advisory Council over the past few months.
An updated inclusivity statement has not been adopted by the board since 2016, and while the current statement addresses policies of anti-harassment and anti-discrimination, it does not address at whom these policies are aimed.
In the updated draft statement, it states that "policies on non-discrimination and anti-harassment ... of race, color, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender-related identity or expression, marital status, disability, exceptionality, citizenship status, residency status, visa type, and/or transition status, immigration status, refugee status, national origin, preferred language, means of communication, parental status, family structure, employment status, socioeconomic status, childbirth or related medical condition, military status, status of being homeless, political affiliation, ethnicity, ancestry, genetic information, mental health status, or association or affiliation with any of the aforementioned."
The statement goes on to state that all students and school personnel, including immigrants, are treated with dignity and respect.
Prior to the presentation of the draft inclusivity statement, some concerns were raised about the limiting nature of some of the words in the draft and the committee then looked at alternatives. For instance, "citizen" was deemed too narrow, but "resident," a proposed alternative, implied only people within city limits.
The School Board will approve the inclusivity statement at a later meeting. It was presented as an information item on Tuesday.
The full presentation to the School Board can be viewed on the board website under Boarddocs, and included in the agenda for Tuesday's meeting under information items.
