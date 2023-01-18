After many focus groups, surveys, an outside firm and an advisory counsel, Harrisonburg City Public Schools unveiled some proposed changes to increase staff morale.
Staff morale has been a national, state and local issue since prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic certainly put even more pressure on teachers.
Over the last few school board meetings, many teachers have spoken about feeling like they are drowning and have pleaded for the school board to take action as soon as possible.
A process has been underway for over a year to address these issues. HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards has stated numerous times that he didn’t want this process to be simply a fact-finding endeavor, but a process with a plan of action.
At a work session on Tuesday night, Central Office staff, Superintendent Michael Richards and teachers from the advisory counsel walked school board members through the process that has taken place over the last year.
The process began with hiring an outside firm to qualify and quantify data about teacher and staff morale. Quantifying involved a survey to staff, and qualifying involves getting feedback through focus groups.
A comprehensive survey was created by the firm, based on research and metadata. 54% of staff completed the survey.
Based on the survey questions, five “threat” areas were indicated:
- Staff don’t feel like they are getting recognition for a job well done
- Teachers and staff do not feel like they have a manageable workload
- Teachers don’t feel like they are being recognized by district leaders
- Teachers don’t feel like they have opportunities for professional development
- Teachers don’t feel like their opinions are valued by district leaders
Based on these survey results, 35 focus groups were held across all school campuses and involved staff and teachers at all levels. Finally an advisory group along with Richards and central office staff developed six action items that can be implemented to affect real change for teachers.
The first solution would be to limit the number of meetings that teachers are required to attend. Meetings should be evaluated as to whether they can be completed electronically, via email, and evaluated to see if some meetings can be missed by those individuals for whom the meeting doesn’t apply.
Secondly, and the solution with the highest price tag, would be to hire permanent substitutes for each school that could hop in an variety of different capacities. Ideally, 18 permanent subs would be hired at the elementary level — 3 per school — and one at each middle school and one at the high school.
However, having a permanent sub costs about 40% more than having a traditional sub, said Tracy Shaver, chief financial officer for the school division. The reason for this is because full-time employees receive full benefits. Each permanent sub would cost about $35,000 more a year.
Richards said that they are still waiting on the state budget, which will shed light on how much additional revenue HCPS can expect during the 2024 fiscal year to allow for these hires.
The third solution would be to have more staff and teacher input on the academic calendar to allow for more workdays for teacher and to hopefully are unencumbered by other duties.
Fourthly, to provide more behavioral support in the classroom. This year HCPS introduced fully inclusive classrooms for all students. This is best practice and what is best for all students, said April Howard, chief officer for student support. However, the behavioral issues that have been introduced as a result have taken a toll on teachers.
The solution would be to add additional teacher assistants for each school. Richards said that in the interest of being efficient, the school division could strike a balance between hiring permanent subs versus teaching assistants as needed.
The fifth solution would be to provide more diverse options for professional development — offer virtual, hybrid and in-person development to better fit each teachers’ schedule.
And lastly, the sixth solution would be to provide enhanced additional teacher support.
Before moving forward with these solutions, Richards wanted to give the school board a chance to weigh in. However, the presentation and ideas offered were met with resounding support from the school board.
