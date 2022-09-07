The three candidates for Harrisonburg School Board were interviewed by School Board Chair Deb Fitzgerald on Monday while other School Board members watched from the audience.
From the three candidates one will be chosen to serve in Nick Swayne’s seat until a general election takes place in 2023.
The three candidates include two former School Board members — Diane Foucar-Szocki and Thomas Domonoske — as well as business owner Corin Jackson.
The first question Monday was what the candidates think is the most important task the School Board must accomplish. Foucar-Szocki said the financial health of the school division is most important. Domonoske said transparency with the community and in compliance with the law was key. Jackson said she has been coming to School Board meetings since the beginning of the year, and the School Board works on policies and supports teachers.
The next question is a timely one as there is a lawsuit in the Rockingham County Circuit Court — candidates were asked about their thoughts on the controversies surrounding the local implementation of Virginia’s transgender student protection policies, which were passed in the 2020 legislative session.
All three candidates are in support of Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ implementation of those policies.
“We need to maintain our equity and fairness with all students,” Jackson said. We need to make sure that “students who are transgender still have support and are not treated differently.”
Foucar-Szocki said, “This is a policy that has been enacted into law. We need to be stewards and guardians of those laws.”
Domonoske agreed with the sentiments expressed by Foucar-Szocki.
“What our School Board did was what they were required to do,” he said. “Despite the controversy the law was passed and the School Board followed the law.”
School Board candidates were asked what they are passionate about. Domonoske said he is continually motivated to do better at communication. Jackson said supporting teachers and the hard work they do and supporting families is important to her. Foucar-Szocki said she loves learning and finds human interaction fascinating.
“How do we go about making sense, making meaning and acting on it,” Foucar-Szocki said.
Each candidate was asked what policies, if any, they feel need revised or changed. Each candidate said there was nothing specific they could think of.
Candidates were given the opportunity to share any related experiences they’ve had that would translate to the role of School Board member.
Jackson said she learned a lot when working in social services but also from her own experience as a student.
“I dealt with depression and bullying, so I see myself a lot in these kids,” she said.
Foucar-Szocki talked about her previous experience as a School Board member and said she feels she would be able to step in quickly and get to work. She also talked about her work as a professor and dedication to education at all levels.
Domonoske talked about being an outdoor educator in California before going to law school, but even during that time he worked as a teaching assistant and in homeless advocacy.
The School Board will hear public comment on Sept. 20 about the three candidates at a work session, which will take place at Skyline Middle School at 5:30 p.m.
The School Board will then meet for a special meeting on Sept. 27, when a candidate will be chosen and sworn in, Fitzgerald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.