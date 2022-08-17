School Board Chair Nick Swayne has accepted a job in another state and officially resigned his seat effective Monday.
Swayne is now the president of North Idaho College and moved to Idaho at the end of July.
“Nick Swayne, our beloved colleague, has gone off to Idaho and we wish him well,” said Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The resignation required that the board seat new officers for the interim period to the end of the 2022 calendar year, and was a topic of discussion during the School Board’s Tuesday work session.
A number of action items were taken at the work session, which is not something the School Board normally does. However, Virginia law states that the School Board has 45 days to make an appointment of a new member. Therefore, the votes could not wait until the next business meeting in two weeks, Richards said.
School Board policy 123 states that in the absence of the chair, the vice chair presides over meetings, but this could be interpreted as having been contemplated for a short absence, Richards said. Therefore, the School Board voted that Vice Chair Deb Fitzgerald become the interim chair and then revert back to vice chair at a future organizational meeting.
After the certification, the board elected Kaylene Seigle as the new vice chair for the interim period. At a Jan. 1 organizational meeting, Fitzgerald will revert back to vice chair and a new chair will be elected.
Given the timing of the resignation — less than 90 days from the next general election — the board also will be required to appoint a new member to serve until the next general election in November 2023. If the appointed candidate chooses to run in the general election and is elected, they will be in office until the conclusion of Swayne’s term in 2024.
“We have to go through a very lengthy process of appointing someone to take his place,” Richards said.
The School Board has 45 days from Monday, the date of Swayne’s official resignation, to choose a new member. Richards said an application process will begin starting now, and interested parties need to send a letter of interest to School Board clerk Lisa Knupp, at 1 Court Square, Harrisonburg.
Richards said the School Board can decide how long to have the application process open.
“If we get a ton we might cut it off earlier,” Richards said. School Board leadership will then review the applications and invite a number of candidates to interview. It is often the practice of school boards to conduct these interviews in public.
School Board member Andy Kohen confirmed that it is the School Board’s practice to conduct that kind of business in an open meeting.
Applicants must be residents of Harrisonburg and cannot be employed by the school division.
From there, the School Board must have a public hearing to allow members of the community to speak on the candidates. The School Board could vote on a candidate following the public hearing.
There is a Sept. 22 deadline to host the public hearing and a Sept. 29 deadline to vote on a candidate.
At Tuesday’s meeting the School Board also voted to approve a writ of special election that the School Board attorney will file with the circuit court, which will allow for the appointment of a new School Board member.
