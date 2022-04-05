The Harrisonburg City School Board will meet tonight to discuss a number of topics including approving a budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, and to receive an update on the naming process for the new high school.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes a significant increase in funding, compensation recommendations and salary adjustments of 9% on average, as well as an additional 36.5 full-time positions and 17 extended contracts.
The General Assembly has not approved a state budget, but based on former Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed budget, with a projected enrollment of 6,300 students, HCPS expects state revenue to increase by $9.5 million, or 18.7%.
Federal revenues are projected to increase by $3.26 million, or 55.1%, as a result of an increase in American Rescue Plan Act and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds of $3 million, and additional increases for federal Title II, III, IV, and VI funds.
Locally appropriated revenues are projected to increase by $1.4 million, or 3.9%.
In total, the proposed HCPS budget for 2022-23, which begins July 1, includes a revenue increase of $14.2 million, or 15.2%.
The School Board is likely to approve the proposed budget with little to no comment or adjustment.
The average 9% compensation recommendations and salary adjustments include funds for an increase in salaries, payroll taxes, the Virginia Retirement System, group life insurance, stipend adjustments, health insurance adjustments, and increased substitute costs.
A school division operating budget is largely made up of personnel costs. The proposed 2022-23 operating budget also includes nonpersonnel funds for technology, maintenance and more of $4.6 million.
In addition to the budget approval, the School Board will receive an update on the process for naming the new high school. The naming committee has met several times to accept and consider recommendations from the public on what the city’s second high school should be called.
The School Board is set to approve a name at the business meeting next month.
Tonight’s meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in City Council Chambers.
The public can view the meeting on the local government channel on Xfinity and also via the city of Harrisonburg’s website at harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
