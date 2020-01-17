The Harrisonburg School Board will take the final step in the process of approving and securing funding for the construction of a second high school with the passing of a resolution at Tuesday's meeting.
The resolution authorizes the financing of capital projects for school purposes.
"It's the final step in getting the high school built," said School Board Chairman Andy Kohen. "It's exciting."
The resolution states the school board is in favor of the process by which the city will go into the bond market to acquire the finances to build the new school.
The resolution specifically states: "The City of Harrisonburg School Board wishes to provide for the financing of the costs of certain capital projects for school purposes, namely the acquisition, design, construction and equipping of a new high school and related infrastructure and road improvements, including, without limitation, the costs of acquiring necessary right-of-way... the school board desires that the City of Harrisonburg issue general obligation bonds and sell the same to pay for Project costs."
Once the resolution is passed the city will be free to secure bonds that will be paid off based on an already-approved debt calendar, Kohen said.
The resolution is a formality in the process and one that Kohen doesn't anticipate receiving any push back or questions on.
"I don't imagine it's controversial," Kohen said.
The vote on the resolution will occur during the school board's work session meting at 5:30 p.m.
Earlier in the day, at 3 p.m. at the site of the new high school, will be a ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction.
