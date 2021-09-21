At a work session today, the Harrisonburg City School Board will discuss a new policy on therapy dogs in schools.
According to the proposed policy, a “therapy dog” is a dog that has been individually trained and certified to work with its owner to provide emotional support, well-being, comfort or companionship to school district students.
Therapy dogs are not “service animals” as that term is used in the American with Disabilities Act. The dog must be well behaved and have a temperament that is suitable for interaction with students and others in a public school.
Therapy dogs are personal property of the adult handler, teacher or employee and are not owned by the school district.
The new policy lists a number of policies and procedures regarding the use of therapy dogs in schools including submitting a request, the animal must be trained and certified, up to date on shots and in good health, in control by its owner, identified, does not disrupt the learning environment, monitored throughout the day and parents must be notified that a therapy dog is in the school.
If a student or school employee indicates discomfort with a therapy dog being present, accommodations will be provided for the student and/or staff member.
This new policy is listed on the agenda as a work session item, it does not indicate whether the School Board plans to vote on the policy today.
The School Board will meet at Skyline Middle School at 5:30 p.m. Because Virginia has a mask mandate in place for all kindergarten through 12th grade school buildings, anyone who attends will be required to wear a mask. If someone tries to enter the meeting without a mask they will be escorted out.
The meeting will also be available for streaming. A link to the meeting will be available prior to the start of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.