The Harrisonburg City School Board will meet Tuesday for a work session, with plans for reopening dominating agenda items.
In the past few weeks, the city has pivoted from a blended-learning plan that would have most students in the classroom two days a week, to a virtual-only model of learning this fall with only a small percentage of students returning to the classroom.
As such, there has been a lot to organize and prepare for before the school start date of Aug. 31. A virtual plan was put out last week.
During the work session, some items that will be discussed include fine arts, mask wearing, child care and the plan for returning to school for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students.
A presentation on virtual learning and the arts will include information on how classes will be taught online and through packets that will be distributed. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students will focus on visual art and music, middle school students on art, drama, band, strings, and chorus, and high school students on piano, art and the Fine Arts Academy.
There is a cost associated with the distribution of packets, but that cost will be offset by the money that would have normally been spent on arts education.
Another information item included on Tuesday's work session agenda has to do with the policy on wearing masks. What is being proposed is a change to the previous policy regarding face coverings.
It is being proposed that what once said "Recent guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics states that 'evidence suggests that spacing as close as 3 feet may approach the benefits of 6 feet space, particularly if students are wearing face coverings and are asymptomatic.'" It is being proposed that wording be struck from the policy and replaced with "Face coverings or masks must be worn by students and staff ... except during designated face covering/mask breaks."
The work session will be held virtually beginning at 5:30 p.m. Prior to the start of the meeting, a link will be provided on the school division website for remote viewing.
