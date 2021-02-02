The Harrisonburg School Board will meet tonight to discuss a number of issues, including the reopening plan for the second semester, and to introduce a proposed calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
Monday was supposed to mark the first day of the second semester for Harrisonburg City Public Schools students. It was also going to mark reopening for twice as many students than have been in the classroom all school year. When school reopened for the 2020-21 school year in August, only about 15% of students were learning in person four days a week.
HCPS was set to expand that to 30% beginning Monday, but due to the weekend’s weather, a snow day was called. Superintendent Michael Richards plans to give an update on the reopening plan at tonight’s meeting.
Another topic of discussion is the proposed 2021-22 school calendar. Despite how out of the ordinary this year has felt because of virtual learning, it has followed a pretty similar calendar as in years past.
Richards is proposing that the School Board not deviate from the current calendar model. The proposed calendar has students starting on Aug. 17 and ending on June 9. Winter break is proposed for Dec. 20 through the first of the year in 2022. Spring break is being proposed for March 14 to 18.
This is a draft of the calendar and will need approval by the School Board at a later meeting.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting is discussion of the school division’s capital improvement plan. The plan is the school division’s ongoing construction and renovation projects. One item that might appear on the updated plan soon is the addition of funds for outdoor class space.
Richards announced recently that he has asked principals to submit a plan for how temporary and permanent classroom spaces can be incorporated into their school’s campus.
The plan for outdoor spaces was in the works before the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has become even more necessary in its wake. Mitigation strategies such as social distancing, mask wearing and good ventilation are key to keeping schools safe for students. Having outdoor classrooms helps hit two of those three things.
Richards wants to have temporary spaces in place in time to be used this spring, particularly with the influx of an additional 15% of students. It is also hoped that the schools can be opened to even more students by the end of the school year, but that will be contingent on recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health, the Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
