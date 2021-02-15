The Harrisonburg School Board will get an update on planned construction projects for the next five years at a work session on Tuesday. The plan includes $2.5 million for the purchase of land for a seventh elementary school.
The capital improvement projects plan is updated every year to reflect the next five years worth of projects. These projects can range from fixing a roof to building a new school. But only so much money can be spent on CIP each year to remain under the city’s debt ceiling.
The CIP is broken down by fiscal year. For fiscal year 2021-22, which will begin on July 1, the only project planned is $51,000 to replace the roof at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
Fiscal year 2022-23 has three planned projects. A boiler replacement at Stone Spring Elementary School has a price tag of $76,500. A chiller replacement will also take place at Stone Spring and will cost $188,700. The most expensive project will be enhancements to Harrisonburg High School in the amount of $250,000.
Harrisonburg High School will also receive enhancements during the 2023-24 fiscal year in the amount of $250,000. This is the only project planned for that year.
Fiscal year 2024-25 has the most projects planned. They are:
• Air handler replacement at Spotswood Elementary School — $182,580
• Air handler replacement at Waterman Elementary School — $253,000
• Air handler replacement at Keister Elementary School — $258,060
• Resurfacing of the parking lot at Thomas Harrison Middle School — $92,820
• Purchase of land for a seventh elementary school — $2.5 million
• Replacement of the tennis court at HHS — $357,000
And finally, in fiscal year 2025-26 a $2.5 million remodel of Thomas Harrison Middle School is planned, along with a $54,325 upgrade of HVAC controls at Stone Spring Elementary School, and a $204,000 replacement of the roofs at Spotswood Elementary School and Waterman Elementary School.
The total cost of the projects is $7.2 million over the next five years.
The board will hear the updated CIP plan on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and will approve the plan at a later meeting. The meeting can be viewed on the School Board website. A link will appear before the start of the virtual meeting.
