The Harrisonburg School Board will meet Tuesday, and one agenda item is to recognize and honor the recent accomplishments of the Harrisonburg High School Marching Blue Streak Band, which has recently begun competing again after a year and a half.
On Sept. 25, the Marching Blue Streak Band, led by Daniel Upton, competed in its first competition in 693 days. The event took place in Roanoke for the inaugural Star City Classic hosted by Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools.
The results for HHS:
• First Place: Class 5A
• Band of the Day/ Grand Champion: Classes 3A-5A
• Highest Music Score of the Day
• Highest Color Guard Score of the Day
• Overall Highest Score of the Day of all participating bands
On Saturday, the Marching Blue Streak Band competed at the Charlottesville High School Cavalcade and next Saturday will host the annual Shenandoah Valley Marching Invitational at HHS.
Hosted by the Harrisonburg High School Marching Blue Streak Band, the Shenandoah Valley Marching Invitational features bands performing shows that combine music, precision marching, color guard routines, dance and theatrics.
The competition is composed of two parts. In preliminary performances beginning at 11:15 a.m., bands will be graded by judges in music, visual, general effect, percussion and color guard categories. Awards will be presented for the Group 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 divisions based on band participation numbers.
The Harrisonburg High School Marching Blue Streak Band performs an exhibition at 6 p.m. followed by the awards ceremony for the preliminary competition at 6:15 p.m. At 6:45 p.m., the nearly 500 member James Madison University Marching Royal Dukes will present a special exhibition performance.
In the evening, under the lights, the finals performances features the class winners of group 1 to 5 as well as four wildcard participants based off of the highest scores, judged in categories of music, visual, general effect, color guard and percussion. The highest-rated bands in the finals competition are competing for top honors.
Additional agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. and take place in City Council chambers, include voting on policy changes to service dogs in the schools, an update on the school resource officer memorandum of understanding, approval of a policy on therapy dogs and an update on HHS2.
All attendees are required to wear a mask. For those wanting to watch the meeting without attending, a link to a video stream of the meeting will be posted on the School Board’s website prior to the start of the meeting.
