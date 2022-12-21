Teacher morale has been on the decline across the country. It's hard to pinpoint when it started — although the pandemic exacerbated morale issues — but it's certainly being talked about now.
For the last few meetings, the Harrisonburg City School Board has been inundated during public comment with educators pleading with the board members to solve a myriad of issues from lack of support in the classroom, to being blamed for social issues outside of their control.
Superintendent Michael Richards knows how important the issue of teacher morale is. Hehas been working all year with hundreds of teachers, and an outside firm that consults with school divisions on big challenges, to find solutions.
"Politics and the pandemic took its toll," Richards said. "We wanted to do something about that and take some definitive steps in order to correct it."
The firm that Harrisonburg City Public Schools has been working with is EAB. They take a three-phase approach to tackling large issues within school divisions. HCPS is in EAB's first cohort of school divisions getting help for teacher morale, Richards said.
The first step was gathering quantitative data in the form of a survey that asked about everything from measurement and progress, personal safety, time and resources, leadership trust and values, ownership and input, and recognition and value.
The responses were tabulated to create a numerical value that reflected the opinions of staff.
For example, based on the above areas, the highest rated threats to teacher morale were in order:
- Recognition and value
- Time and resources
- Ownership and input
- Personal growth
- Leadership, trust and values alignment
- Personal safety
Almost half of all respondents said they either disagreed or disagreed strongly with the following statements:
- "In the past week, I have been recognized for doing my job well."
- "Most days, I have a manageable workload."
Nearly a third respondents said they either disagreed or disagreed strongly with the following statements:
"Teachers are recognized for excellent work by district leaders."
"I see a path for professional advancement in my district."
"My opinions are heard and valued by district leaders."
"I feel valued for my work as a teacher."
The next phase of EAB's work with Harrisonburg Schools was to gather qualitative data, Richards explained.
Based on the results of the survey, HCPS was able to take what they learned to small groups of teachers and staff across the school division. Over the course of the school year, so far, Richards and his staff have met with 35 small groups of between 10 and 15 people. Every campus was represented in these small groups. Teachers were able to meet without their building administrators so that they may freely speak their minds.
Now, the school division is onto phase three, which is solutions. It is important to HCPS that the creation of these solutions be driven by the data, and the input of teachers.
"Very often school divisions do a top down approach," Richards said. "And that doesn't work all of the time."
Richards has been working with his Special Advisory Counsel, made up of educators across the division, to parse through the survey data and the small group feedback, to develop applicable, tangible results for the issue of teacher morale.
While this will be an ongoing process, the first announcement of solutions will be made at a work session on January 17, which will be entirely dedicated to the issue of teacher morale.
Some of the solutions that will be presented down the line will involve price tags. HCPS is currently locked into its operational budget for fiscal year 2023. But as the School Board builds its 2024 fiscal year budget, those line items will be added in. An example of that is more instructional support in the classroom, Richards said.
But as for this school year, what does Richards hope to have accomplished when it comes to teacher morale? "Relief and respite by the end of this year."
The work session on January 17 will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Thomas Harrison Middle School. It will also be live-streamed.
