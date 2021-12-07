The Harrisonburg City School Board agenda for tonight’s meeting is packed, but one of the topics that is certainly going to draw eyeballs is the imminent vote on the future of the school resource officer program.
For the past year, an SRO task force has been meeting, researching, discussing, surveying, conducting open forums and small groups to decide whether school resource officers will remain. Last month, a presentation by the attorney guiding the process was presented along with recommendations.
Members included school leaders, parents and law enforcement. The group did not make a recommendation as a whole but provided a series of options to consider ranging from ending the program to providing more training for officers.
At the beginning of the process, Superintendent Michael Richards told the School Board that his challenge to them was to not scrap the SRO program entirely, but to make it an exemplary program at the forefront of progressive education policies. However, a series of recommendations by the task force were in favor of getting rid of the program entirely.
“We’ll see what the School Board does,” Richards said, adding that at the end of the day it’s up to the School Board to decide what to do based on the information provided.
The SRO program has been in place for over 25 years and hadn’t been reviewed until this year, according to Richards. It will now be evaluated annually.
One of the issues the task force identified was a gray area of what exactly SROs’ duties are and what should be handled by school staff, according to Zerrell Johnson-Welch, who Richards asked to help the task force and knew from his time as a school administrator in Loudoun County.
Johnson-Welch said she kept her personal opinions away from the task force, and her role was as an organizer to bring people with differing opinions together to have constructive discussions.
In those discussions, a common theme emerged between those for and against SROs remaining in schools, she said.
“There was a lot of room for improvement,” Johnson-Welch said.
One recommendation called for replacing SROs with professionals who could handle their duties but would not be law enforcement. It was signed by parents Hannah Wittmer, Tiffany Brutus, Nassar Alsaadun, of the Welcoming Harrisonburg Council, and Boris Ozuna, of the Friends United for Equity and Grassroots Organizing, and grandparents Karen Thomas of the Northeast Neighborhood Association and Monica Robinson of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham branch of the NAACP.
Other task force members called for the SRO program to remain, but undergo improvements.
“In a society that is increasingly asking for transparency and access from their Police Departments, the same should be expected of the SRO Program,” Tony Hermes, school resource officer, said in his recommendation to the School Board.
Once the School Board approves an updated memorandum of understanding with the city, it will need to go to Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner for review, Richards said.
The School Board will also consider extending the division’s exigency plan put in place at the beginning of October to alleviate the stress that the pandemic and loss of learning has caused teachers and students.
The plan included shortening the school day by one hour. Richards has since surveyed both teachers and families to see how the exigency plan is going and whether it has helped. Based on the those results and recommendations, the School Board will consider voting to extend the exigency plan until the end of the school year at a special meeting next Tuesday.
