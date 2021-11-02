After a monthslong look into Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ use of school resource officers, the School Board plans to make a decision based on recommendations from a task force at a meeting Thursday.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. and will be held in City Council Chambers. Normally, the School Board meets on the first Tuesday of the month, but the meeting was rescheduled because today is Election Day.
The SRO decision comes after months of meetings, town halls, presentations by the Harrisonburg Police Department, electronic feedback from parents and community members, and more. The current memorandum of understanding with HPD concerning SROs has been extended numerous times to give the task force time to compile its recommendations.
In January, Harrisonburg City Public Schools created a task force to evaluate the SRO program, looking at what the city does compared to other cities across the country. The task force includes a variety of people, ranging from teachers and parents to leaders of community groups.
Superintendent Michael Richards said the look at SROs is part of a comprehensive evaluation of school discipline, although local police say the subjects of SROs and discipline have little to do with each other.
In city schools, Richards said, Black students are disciplined disproportionately. Of those receiving out-of-school suspension, 19% are Black, despite making up just 10% of the student body.
Richards said it’s a nationwide trend.
In the last 10 years, HPD has been involved in 276 cases involving students in the school system, according to Frank Sottaceti, the city and county’s criminal justice planner. Of those, 76 have been arrested, averaging less than one arrest per month.
Most of the arrests were for drug possession or assault and battery, he said.
Several options have been discussed, Richards said, but he’s still waiting for recommendations.
“There’s lots of different viewpoints,” he said. “I shouldn’t make this decision unilaterally. It should be more of a community decision.”
One option, he said, was to have officers secure the perimeter of the building only. Another option is to have armed police officers outside the building and an unarmed SRO not in uniform inside the building.
The School Board meeting will be held in person, but also virtually. A link to the meeting will appear on the School Board website prior to the start of the meeting.
