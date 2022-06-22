The logistics of introducing lacrosse at the middle school level may mean that Harrisonburg City Public Schools will not receive the proposed funding to introduce the sport.
The School Board heard a presentation from Superintendent Micheal Richards on Tuesday at a work session about the possible introduction of lacrosse at both the middle school level for the spring 2023 season and at the high school level for the spring 2024 season.
Logistics Management Engineering is the sponsor for this proposal and would pay $50,000 to see the sport introduced at Skyline Middle School, Thomas Harrison Middle School and Harrisonburg High School. But there are some stipulations that Logistics Management Engineering is making, including the timelines for introducing the sport. The offer is time-sensitive. Teams would need to have the ability to travel to games in Charlottesville and other areas outside of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Coaches would have to be hired immediately and teams announced to parents.
A rough estimate of the costs, which include the coach's salary, an assistant coach salary, a part-time trainer, referees for games, equipment and uniforms, transportation, field maintenance and administrative fees, comes to about $36,000 per school or $72,000 for lacrosse to be implemented just at the middle school level. This is the low end of estimates.
Feedback from the middle schools shed light on some challenges adding lacrosse would face. With 12 teams already at each middle school already, the middle school athletic directors, who are full-time teachers with a stipend, already feel stretched too thin.
Administrators are required to attend all events, and with the addition of soccer recently, that is asking a lot of these individuals, the presentation reported.
In addition, field space will need to be resolved, and transportation is already an issue, with multiple buses being canceled this past school year.
Richards said that if the middle school concerns are addressed the budget for adding lacrosse would be closer to $150,000 for both schools as opposed to $72,000.
Richards said he is recommending the School Board approve a lacrosse program for the middle schools, but he could not recommend adding anything to the budget on the same night that the School Board voted to cut $1.7 million from the budget.
“I’m going to ask you to vote on this at a later meeting but I can’t recommend adding anything to the budget,” Richards said.
School Board Chair Nick Swayne said colleges recruit heavily for lacrosse players, and he is recommending the program be implemented if funding can be found.
