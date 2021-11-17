Harrisonburg City Public Schools has managed to keep instances of COVID-19 cases in schools low this year so far, and it’s due to a number of precautions taken, Superintendent Michael Richards said.
As of Tuesday, 138 instances of COVID-19 had been reported among students since the end of August. That is 2.1% of the total student population.
Rockingham County Public Schools has also had a low percentage of students confirmed to have had COVID-19, considering it has almost double the student population. But with 529 total student cases, the 4.7% of students who have had COVID-19 is more than double the rate of HCPS.
Richards attributes the low number of total COVID-19 cases to a number of factors. One protocol that sets HCPS and RCPS apart is the requirement that all HCPS employees be vaccinated or test weekly.
While there has been some pushback, with a few employees speaking at public meetings saying they planned to quit because of the vaccine mandate, most employees are compliant. HCPS also has a high percentage of employees who have decided to get vaccinated. As of last week, 94% of employees were fully vaccinated.
Richards said that by requiring employees to test weekly if not vaccinated, the division has “caught several cases” before they could lead to outbreaks.
HCPS was also vigilant in contact tracing. The result was high numbers of students in quarantine for a few months earlier this school year, but low numbers of positive cases.
“We’ve been diligent with our mitigation strategies and on top of potential outbreaks,” Richards said. This has meant canceling certain athletic events and quarantining athletes when needed.
Currently, both HCPS and RCPS are offering vaccine clinics for children ages 5 to 11. Both school divisions will also be participating in the ViSSTA program, which is an opt-in program for students and staff to be surveillance tested for COVID-19 on a weekly basis.
Richards called these last two “game changers,” and that means the division can look forward to the day when masks can be removed when Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask mandate for schools is lifted.
“We’re looking forward to getting some normalcy back, but we have to do it in a safe way,” Richards said.
Along with HCPS, local colleges and universities are also reporting low COVID-19 cases, with an average 9 out of 10 students having received the vaccine prior to the start of school.
According to its COVID-19 dashboard, James Madison University has reported 372 total cases since Aug. 10. There were 22 active cases as of Monday.
Eastern Mennonite University had 17 total cases since Aug. 30 and reported no active cases as of Monday.
Bridgewater College had 42 total cases, and reported only one new case last week.
