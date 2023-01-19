When Harrisonburg City Public Schools came back from winter break, a new development in the journey to open the new Rocktown High School began.
Job postings for the position of principal, bookkeeper and head guidance counselor were posted on the HCPS website.
It has been awhile since Harrisonburg Schools have hired for leadership positions for a brand new school. Best practice is to have the principal hired one year in advance of the school opening, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
"Once we get a good applicant pool together we will begin the interview process," Richards said. The position is open for both internal and external applicants. "We like to develop our own leaders and provide opportunities for growth." But as this is a new position Richards wanted to make sure it was advertised broadly for potential new talent.
Normally, when a principal position is going to open at an established school, there isn't the need to advertise so far in advance. But there is a lot to do before Rocktown High School opens in fall 2024.
"When you open a new school, imagine moving into a new home," Richards said. "You have to get the water, get your accounts set up."
But instead of water and accounts -- you have to hire staff, order supplies, create a master schedule of classes. Those are no small tasks and Richards wants to give whoever ends up in the position of principal, bookkeeper and counselor, plenty of time to accomplish that.
Richards said in terms of staff, they will have figured out how many need to come from Harrisonburg High School and how many new faces need to be hired. But it will be up to the new principal to do the interviewing and hiring for those positions.
Of course, the new principal and bookkeeper will not be able to move into their permanent offices later this year, but will be given space to work in Central Office.
The listing for the open positions can he found at harrisonburg.k12.va.us/District/Department/100-Careers.
There are many decisions still to be made, which will take place over the next year and a half. At the School Board's next work session in February, Richards will update them on programming for Rocktown High School.
The next work session will be held on Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m.at Spotswood High School.
