A number of Central Office and other administrative changes were announced at Tuesday’s Harrisonburg City School Board meeting, including that longtime leader Pat Lintner will be retiring from Harrisonburg City Public Schools effective Sept. 1.
Lintner currently serves as the chief academic officer for the school division. Lintner has previously served as the interim superintendent of schools before the hiring of Superintendent Michael Richards.
Lintner will be replaced by Joy Blosser, currently the director of federal programs and teacher development.
It was also announced that recent HCPS retiree Craig Mackail will return as a part-time construction coordinator. Before giving an update on Rocktown High School, Mackail said he was back to see the completion of the construction.
Kevin Perkins, formerly the director of technology for Rockingham County Public Schools, will take over the position for HCPS.
“I am excited about the opportunity to work in HCPS,” Perkins said, as well as the technology initiatives and good things teachers and students are doing.
Camila Pandolfi is the new coordinator of dual language in Central Office.
Chloe Jerlinski has served in student support for some time, but will be the coordinator of student support.
Alex Johnson is the new assistant principal at Bluestone Elementary School.
Brittni Shiflet is a former teacher at Harrisonburg High School and is now the assistant principal at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
The position of director of elementary education is now the director of administration and will encompass the secondary schools, Richards explained. Deb Cook, former principal at Spotswood Elementary School, will be taking over that position.
