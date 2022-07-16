City residents may have noticed a change in signage at 640 S. Main St. in downtown. What used to be the Sentara Sleep Center is now the Harrisonburg City Public Schools Family Resource Center, and it’s bringing vital resources and services together under one roof.
For many years, the school division’s welcome center was housed in Keister Elementary School. It’s where families would go to get children registered for school. While it was a good resource and a central place for families to go when moving to Harrisonburg, Superintendent Michael Richards saw a more encompassing future for a centralized resource center.
The creation of the Family Resource Center has been underway for some time and is a part of the school division’s strategic plan. It will be some time still for the final phases of the center to see completion, but some elements are already up and running, said April Howard, chief officer for student support.
The first floor of the new Family Resource Center houses the welcome center, which was formerly at Keister Elementary. The function of this area remains largely unchanged from what it was before.
“This is a central location for all of our families and [the welcome center] is that entry point to help with registration for school and to help ensure they have all that they need,” Howard said.
In the process of joining the welcome center under the Family Resource Center roof is Family and Community Engagement office, which is headed up by Sal Romero, director of equity and community engagement. Romero’s office has previously been housed in Central Office on Court Square. Romero was not available for comment on Friday.
Howard said having more space in the Family Resource Center will allow the Family and Community Engagement office to have more opportunities for community partnerships.
The final piece of the puzzle is the health center, which will move into the Family Resource Center in January.
“That’s me, that’s where I come in,” Howard said. HCPS is currently looking at community partnerships and exactly what the health center should look like.
However, based on numerous conversations and surveys in the community, one area that the school division knows needs to be included in the health center is a place where families can get immunizations and physicals. Both are required before a student can begin school with Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
“It’s one of the No. 1 barriers when we think about the medical needs of families,” Howard said. This is due to families not having access to providers or facing long wait times when they contact a provider for the first time.
Not only will the Family Resource Center centralize a lot of the resources and services used and needed by the community, it will also allow for greater collaboration between the welcome center, community engagement and the health center, Howard said.
“We’re expanding the opportunities and meeting the needs of our families,” she said. “It’s offering something that it really exciting.”
