During a liaison meeting Thursday between members of the Harrisonburg School Board and City Council, the idea of making school bus drivers school division employees was brought up.
Currently all bus drivers are city employees and the school bus fleet falls under the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation umbrella. It’s an unusual setup, Superintendent Michael Richards said, and Harrisonburg is one of only a few school divisions in the state that operate as such.
City Councilman Chris Jones brought up the idea of transferring school bus drivers to the school division payroll beginning with the next fiscal year.
“No one has had that conversation in so long,” Jones said.
When asked what the reasoning is for keeping school bus drivers on the city payroll, School Board Chairwoman Kristin Loflin said the reason she heard is so that school bus drivers can also drive city buses during the day and bring their total weekly hours closer to 40.
“That’s the healthiest reason I’ve heard,” Jones said.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she likes the transportation system as it is, but the conversation could be had.
Currently, there is a shortage of about eight bus drivers, Richards said. The city needs 58 and currently has about 50. While this may seem like a small number, when you take into account the three separate runs they make for elementary, middle and high school, that accounts for 24 routes not being covered.
The 2021-22 school year began on Tuesday, and as expected, there have been delays of students being picked up in the morning and dropped off in the evening, Richards said. The situation will hopefully be remedied soon as the city recruits more drivers, he said.
