For many years, Harrisonburg City Public Schools and school divisions across the commonwealth have relied on the Weldon Cooper Center in Charlottesville to predict future enrollment figures.
Predicting future enrollment is important for a number of reasons. It lets school divisions know about potential building crowding, how many additional teachers may need to be hired and how much state revenue to build an operating budget around. School divisions receive a certain amount of money from the state per pupil.
There are a number of ways the future enrollment can be predicted, along with rolling over enrollment grade to grade and looking at birth rate numbers five years prior.
But there are some factors that Harrisonburg City Public Schools thinks even Weldon Cooper Center are overlooking when it comes to predicting the future growth of the schools, said Superintendent Michael Richards and Nzar Sharif, data processing administrator for the division. Two factors are the growth of the immigration population in Harrisonburg and housing growth. Sharif gave a presentation on the latter at the most recent Harrisonburg School Board meeting.
“We’re not going to stop using Weldon Cooper,” Richards said. “But going to triangulate that with additional data.”
According to Weldon Cooper, HCPS is predicted to grow on average 1.31% each year between now and 2026.
However, Sharif has found that HCPS has grown on average 2.54% each year over the past decade. According to the Harrisonburg City website, it is the 12th largest city in the state. Based on these facts, there must be other factors impacting growth.
“That’s the motivation for us to look into enrollment growth from a different lens than Weldon Cooper,” Sharif said.
Sharif began by asking the city’s GIS department to pull data on how many houses there actually are in the city and areas for potential growth.
Number of houses broken down by elementary school zone:
• Bluestone Elementary School — 2,870
• Keister Elementary School — 2,959
• Waterman Elementary School — 2,311
• Smithland Elementary School — 2,116
• Spotswood Elementary School — 2,260
• Stone Spring Elementary School — 5,651
These figures represent multi-family homes, single dwellings, apartments, condos, etc. There are a total of 18,167 homes in Harrisonburg.
Sharif then looked at the current HCPS student population and what kinds of homes they lived in. From there Sharif was able to build a generational calculator that can predict future enrollment growth depending on the type of home built.
Generational factors for each grade level are:
• Elementary School: 20 students for every 100 multi-family units, 23 students for every single-family attached unit (condo, townhouse, etc) and 21 students for every 100 single family dwellings built.
• Middle School: six students for every 100 multi-family units, 10 students for every single-family attached unit (condo, townhouse, etc) and nine students for every 100 single family dwellings built.
• High School: sven students for every 100 multi-family units, 12 students for every single-family attached unit (condo, townhouse, etc) and 13 students for every 100 single family dwellings built.
Sharif said he will continue to look at even more specific areas of housing to better predict student enrollment such as affordability and number of bedrooms in a home.
“This is as precise as possible for now given the resources available,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.