The need for a full-time home-school liaison for Arabic-speaking students in Harrisonburg City Public Schools has prompted the proposed creation of an expanded position to serve this population of students.
For the past 15 years, HCPS has had a part-time Arabic liaison and a full-time Arabic/Kurdish liaison, said Sal Romero, director of equity and community engagement for the school division. These two positions also join 12 full-time Spanish liaisons and a Swahili liaison in making up the division’s liaison department for non-English-speaking students and families.
But as the Arabic student population has grown and the liaison position expanded to include more and more responsibilities, the need to increase the Arabic liaison position from part time to full time became apparent.
At a School Board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Michael Richards unveiled his proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, and thanks to additional state and federal revenue, the budget included the creation of 38 new positions, including a full-time Arabic liaison.
The requests for services from the Arabic liaison grew to almost 180, Romero said, which includes both verbal and written interpretations. In addition, the Arabic/Kurdish liaison with the school division saw 120 requests from families this year.
The need for services is simply too great for only one full-time and one part-time employee.
Students who speak Spanish accounted for 46% of all HCPS students as reported less than a year and half ago. English speakers accounted for 38%, followed by Arabic with 4%. These statistics take into account students who speak more than one language as well.
“Giving us two full-time positions will provide greater support for students and families,” Romero said.
Liaisons take on many responsibilities within the school division. They welcome new students, interpret at school and school events, help families when they come into the school and translate documents, among other things. HCPS liaisons are well-connected within the community and help families get connected with resources they may need. In recent years, the positions have expanded to include community outreach as well. For example, liaisons have hosted virtual workshops this past year, with as many as four languages being translated.
“They are not just a language support person. They’re involved in the overall school day of the students,” Romero said.
The full list of proposed new positions included in Richards’ budget are:
• Bluestone Elementary School – reading specialist
• Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center – instructional coach
• Keister Elementary School – fourth grade teacher
• Keister Elementary School – school counselor
• Keister Elementary School – fifth grade teacher
• Keister Elementary School – reading specialist
• Keister Elementary School – ESL teachers, 2
• Keister Elementary School – SPED teacher
• Keister Elementary School – instructional tech resource teacher, part time
• Spotswood Elementary School – fifth grade teacher
• Spotswood Elementary School – reading specialist
• Spotswood Elementary School – ESL teacher
• Spotswood Elementary School – instructional tech resource teacher, part time
• Smithland Elementary School – reading specialist
• Smithland Elementary School – school counselor, part time
• Stone Spring Elementary School – ESL teacher
• Stone Spring Elementary School – school counselor, part time
• Stone Spring Elementary School – instructional tech resource teacher, part time
• Waterman Elementary School – ESL teacher, part time
• Waterman Elementary School – school counselor, part time
Waterman Elementary School – SPED teacher
• Waterman Elementary School – instructional tech resource teacher, part time
• Skyline Middle School – SPED teacher
• Skyline Middle School – reading specialist, quarter time
• Skyline Middle School – In-school intervention coordinator
• Skyline Middle School and Thomas Harrison Middle School – math coach
• Thomas Harrison Middle School – eighth grade teachers, one full time, one part time
• Thomas Harrison Middle School – instructional coach, part time
• Thomas Harrison Middle School – SPED assistant
• Great Oaks Academy – mental health counselor
• Harrisonburg High School — testing coordinator
• Harrisonburg High School – ESL teacher
• Harrisonburg High School – In-school intervention coordinator
• Harrisonburg High School – administrative assistant
• Special Education Department – educational diagnostician
• Special Education Department – assistive technology specialist
• Student Services – behavioral specialist
• Student Services – social worker
• Central Office – home-school liaison, Arabic
• Central Office – ESL teacher
• Central Office – equity coordinator
• Central Office – contingency position
