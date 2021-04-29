Some tasks that need to get done in a school division are pretty big tasks but don't necessarily fall within a certain employee's job description, said Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
For instance, revamping the school division's policy manual is something that needs to take place on a regular basis as new guidance and new laws are passed. But it's not in job description of any one employee to take on.
When Richards came to HCPS two years ago, he met with local college and university representatives to talk about needs on both sides. One of the things that kept coming up on the end of higher education was the need for more internship and community mentorships for college students.
Seeing a need for HCPS and the higher education community, Richards suggested the School Board create a few internship positions. The School Board agreed, and three job descriptions were created.
"They get something really great out of the interneship and doing that work," Richards said. "And it fulfills a need for us as well."
The first is a legislative intern, who will work with the legislative standing committee to draft some issues that the school division would like to see changed at the state level.
The legislative intern and the committee recently approved a program of legislation they would like to see implemented in Richmond. Once the School Board approves the program, the committee and the intern will begin working with state legislators.
That individual is Summer Conley, a senior at James Madison University. She will be in this position for the remainder of the spring semester and will earn credit toward her degree.
Conley said she originally applied for the position at the urging of School Board member Deb Fitzgerald, who is a good friend. Conley is studying public policy and administration at JMU but had no direct experience with education policy and saw it as a good opportunity.
"Creating the Legislative Priority Program from scratch was difficult to say the least, but HCPS has an amazing staff that genuinely cares about public education and students," Conley said. "I feel so fortunate to have been selected to pilot this program, and I am excited to see it develop in the future. The entire district is lucky to have such passionate and capable people behind it."
The second intern is the policy intern. This individual works on the policy manual and helps implement policy once approved by Richmond with the help of the legislative committee and intern.
And lastly, the third intern position will be split between two individuals this summer. They will be the communication interns. One individual will work with social media and the other will work with parents to improve and streamline communication efforts with families.
"Any large organization has jobs that they need to do," Richards said. "Sometimes you need addition help and interns can be that help."
