In December, a bid request went out for proposed outdoor learning spaces for all Harrisonburg City Public Schools. Each school, with the exception of Harrisonburg High School, will have an outdoor learning space that meets the needs of that school and fits the design and limitations of each campus.
The deadline for the bids is March 28. From there the School Board will approve a contract and the structures will begin to go up quickly, said HCPS Superintendent Michael Richards.
The structures range in their complexity, but being outdoor spaces, it won't take long to order materials and get them up, Richards said.
"We'll interview prospective companies and begin hopefully in mid-April," Richards said. "It's not going to take long."
Richards said he hopes the outdoor learning spaces will be ready for late-spring classes, but will definitely be ready for summer programs.
When Richards came to the school division in 2019, one initiative that he wanted to see get off the ground quickly was outdoor learning spaces at each of the schools. Studies show that learning outdoors helps with mental and emotional health, student focus and ground lessons in real life learning, Richards has said on numerous occasions.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a motivator to get these classrooms, even temporary ones, constructed at the schools to allow for socially distanced learning.
Each principal was tasked with coming up with ideas of how outdoor classroom space could be used on their unique campuses. Ideas included areas that could be constructed or put together relatively quickly, and other ideas are meant to be more long term.
One school that has a head start over the others is Bluestone Elementary School. Built in 2017, the plans for Bluestone included outdoor learning spaces. There is currently an art courtyard on one side of the school, areas with tree stumps for sitting and blackboards, and most prominently, an amphitheater on the opposite side of the school from the art courtyard. For this reason, Bluestone isn't high up on the list for construction projects at this time.
An overview of the plans for each school was presented by Craig George, a landscape architect working with the school division on the project, in June.
For Keister Elementary School, a long linear school, officials are focusing on the east side of the school for a larger pavilion. There will also be a “hub” where students can gather that meets the head of the nature trail.
For Skyline Middle School, there is an outdoor classroom planned with a pavilion that connects to that, George said.
At Smithland Elementary School, there is a natural triangle shape that occurs between the gym and the cafeteria that will be used for a pavilion. There will also be an outdoor gathering space that will be added next to the nature trail.
Spotswood Elementary School presents challenges from years of additions that have created uniquely shaped outdoor spaces along the school, George said.
Outdoor gathering spaces with pavers — tree trunks as seats — are planned. A pavilion would have to be built at a lower level from the school and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk put in to link the school to the pavilion.
Plans for Stone Spring Elementary School use some of the school’s internal courtyards to create flexible spaces for eating and socialization. A pavilion is planned on an existing asphalt court, which also includes a grassy hill behind for additional seating.
Thomas Harrison Middle School will have a pavilion near the track course, which can have multiple uses, as well as a courtyard space.
Waterman Elementary School faces some of the same challenges as Spotswood due to additions throughout the years, as well as the historic front of the school and the multiple streets that surround the school. The division is looking at ways to use the park near the school, but building a pavilion would require at least one mobile classroom to be removed from the campus.
