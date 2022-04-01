Olena Humaniuk was having a bad day. It’s not surprising. Every day, the Stone Spring Elementary School teacher is worrying about her family members who are still in the Ukraine, where Russia has invaded and millions have fled.
Humaniuk’s students know that when her phone lights up, she has to check it. It could be about her family.
On one particularly stressful day for the English second language teacher, she returned to her classroom to find that someone, identity still unknown, had placed a small Ukrainian flag sticker on her window. A few days later, a sticker of sunflowers, a Ukrainian symbol, appeared next to the flag.
“It was a small thing, but it made a huge difference,” Humaniuk said.
Small things making a big difference was the thinking behind the school’s recent coin drive to help kids in Ukraine. “Pennies for Peace” came about after fellow ESL teacher Emily Wise had a third-grade student ask about the invasion of Ukraine on the news and wanted to talk about it. The student wanted to know what was being done to help people and kids like him, Wise said.
As someone from Ukraine, Hamaniuk has had a tough time talking to her students about what’s going on as well.
“It’s hard to process, is this really happening?” she said.
Together the two decided to host a coin drive, which began on March 20. They wanted it to be something that students could feel a part of, and something that would put the burden on families to feel obligated to donate large sums of money that they may not be able to afford to part with.
Wise and Humaniuk figured they’d raise a few hundred dollars and therefore assumed the counting of the money was something they could handle. But the participation blew them both away and they soon had to tag in Principal Kathleen Taylor and other teachers to help.
Thursday was the last day of the drive, and they had raised over $3,200.
“We were just amazed with how much they raised,” Wise said. One fourth-grade class alone brought in over $800.
“For me the most important thing is, for a lot of our families, they came from situations where they didn’t know when they were having their next meal,” Taylor said. “It’s so amazing that, despite all of the personal challenges the, the school community has shown that they can help in some small way.”
The money will go to help kids in Ukraine through UNICEF.
