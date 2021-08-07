Enrollment for most school divisions last year was outside the normal numbers as some families chose to home-school in the midst of the pandemic and virtual learning.
While Harrisonburg City Public Schools fared better than most, enrollment was still not what Pat Lintner, chief academic officer for the school division, would call normal.
But this year, HCPS is projecting to hit its budgeted enrollment number of 6,300 students. As of Friday, the school division was at 6,200 and just coming off its enrollment event week. However, families continue to enroll students up until the first day of school on Aug. 17 and beyond.
“We never feel like enrollment is solid until a few weeks into the school year,” Lintner said.
Given the current numbers, with still a week a half until the first day day of school, Lintner said he expects to hit the enrollment the division budgeted for. School divisions try to budget as close to what enrollment will actually be because they receive money from the state based on per pupil funding. If a school division is under their budgeted projections, it might need to cut costs during the fiscal year.
HCPS used a new strategy for getting families signed up for school during the summer. Division representatives traveled to neighborhoods and used hot spots to get families enrolled, instead of them having to go to their home school to register.
This is the first year the school division has done this, and it was successful, Lintner said.
In terms of school staffing, Lintner doesn’t anticipate needing to move too many teachers around.
“There may be some small movement, but I don’t see that right now,” he said. “In some ways, it’s still too early.”
Only about 20 students have chosen to remain virtual this school year by using Virtual Virginia. They are still considered HCPS students, and the school division receives funding from the state as a result.
While there is still some time before the start of school, Lintner said he is “feeling good” about enrollment numbers and confident that they will be right around what was budgeted.
